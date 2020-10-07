EV Startup Lucid Plans 20 Storefront Locations By The End Of Next Year

On Wednesday, Lucid Motors announced plans to open 20 retail locations and service centers across North America by the end of 2021.

They’ll be called “Lucid Studios,” helping the company herald in what it considers “new standards for sustainable transportation” via the sale of luxury vehicles.

You know as well as we do that this type of language is customary among EV startups trying to sell you on the concept of shopping your way into a healthier environment. Yet the strategy appears to be working. Electric vehicle firms seem to enjoy nothing but victory on this continent right now — even if they seem to be dying off in places like China — and are poised to make big moves over the next few years.


User Comments

MDarringer

Let's review:
No real funding.
No engineering capacity.
No prototypes.

Yeah, Tesla is dead.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 12:11:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

atc98092

What exactly has this article to do with Tesla?

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 12:26:21 PM | | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Don't be moronic for sport.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/10/2020 12:40:37 PM | | Votes: 1   

