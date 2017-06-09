Nissan's press release follows:



The all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF: raising the bar for electric vehicles

Greater range and advanced technologies make new LEAF the ultimate EV package

2018 LEAF offers a longer range at a lower price – with stronger performance, striking new design and cutting-edge technologies

Since its launch in 2010, LEAF has been the #1 affordable, mass production EV in the world

LEAF's advanced ProPILOT™ Assist and e-Pedal technologies offer a look into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility

LAS VEGAS – Nissan today introduced the all-new Nissan LEAF, the next evolution in zero-emission electric vehicles. The best-selling electric car of all time has been completely reinvented, combining greater range with a dynamic new design and advanced technologies, which represent Nissan's technological leadership.





2018 Nissan Leaf





The new e-powertrain boosts acceleration and excitement. ProPILOT™ Assist and e-Pedal technologies make driving more enjoyable, helping enhance safety and reduce stress. Drivers of the new LEAF will feel more confident, excited and connected, while contributing to a sustainable smart-mobility society. "The new Nissan LEAF drives Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which is the core brand strategy for Nissan's future," said Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan. "The new Nissan LEAF, with its improved autonomy range, combined with the evolution of autonomous drive technology, such as ProPILOT™ Assist and the simple operation of the e-Pedal, strengthens Nissan's EV leadership, as well as the expansion of EVs globally. It also has the core competency of future Nissan models." The most advanced e-powertrain

The 2018 LEAF offers a range of 150 miles1, allowing drivers to enjoy safer and longer journeys than the previous-generation vehicle. The new e-powertrain is rated at 147 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque, providing improved acceleration and driver enjoyment. Evolved driver assistance technologies

The all-new LEAF features two new intelligent driving technologies in the North American marketplace. ProPILOT Assist driver assistance technology, used during single-lane highway driving, helps makes a journey easier, less stressful and more relaxing. The LEAF's revolutionary e-Pedal technology transforms the driving experience. It lets drivers start, accelerate, decelerate and stop by increasing or decreasing the pressure applied to the accelerator. When the accelerator is fully released, regenerative and friction brakes are applied automatically, bringing the LEAF to a complete stop. The car holds its position, even on steep uphill slopes, until the accelerator is pressed again. The reactiveness of e-Pedal helps maximize driving pleasure. Exterior design: sleek silhouette and "cool tech attitude"

The new Nissan LEAF's design includes a low, sleek profile that gives it a sharp, dynamic look. Along with excellent aerodynamics, the styling – from the sleek silhouette to the car's "advanced expression" – evokes the exhilaration of driving an EV. Familiar Nissan design features include the signature boomerang-shaped lamps and V-Motion flow in the front. The flash-surface grille in clear blue and the rear bumper's blue molding emphasize its identity as a Nissan EV. Interior design: premium ambience with a clean, relaxed, high-tech feeling

The LEAF's completely redesigned cabin is focused on the driver, featuring a front panel in the form of a "gliding wing." It combines an excellent use of space with functionality. The interior design creates a relaxed ambience and premium quality feel, due to the carefully selected materials. Vibrant blue stitching in the seats, instrument panel and steering wheel have been incorporated as a symbol of Nissan's electric vehicles. The 7-inch, full-color TFT display has been redesigned for easier comprehension of key features, such as the Safety Shield technology, power gauge and audio and navigation system information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added. For customers who want more excitement and performance, Nissan will also offer a higher power, longer range version at a higher price in model year 2019. The new Nissan LEAF goes on sale in Japan on Oct. 2. The model is slated for deliveries in the U.S. and Europe in early 2018. The starting MSRP2 in the U.S. will be $29,990.



2018 Nissan LEAF specifications (U.S. model)

Specifications are based on the latest product information available at the time of release. Specifications for other regions will be announced at the start of sales. Exterior (inches) Overall length 176.4 Overall width 70.5 Overall height 61.4 Wheelbase 106.3 Track width front/rear 60.6/61.2 (S model) Minimum ground clearance 5.9 Coefficient of drag (Cd) 0.28 Wheels/Tires Cargo area (cu. ft.) 16-in. steel with 205/55R-16 or 17-inch aluminum-alloy with 215/50R-17

23.6 Weight/capacity (lb.) Curb weight 3,433 – 3,508 Capacity 5 passenger Gross vehicle weight 4,453 Battery Type Li-ion battery Capacity 40kWh Electric motor Name EM57 Maximum output 147 hp @ 3283~9795 rpm Maximum torque 236 lb-ft @ 0~3283 rpm Performance Cruising range 150 miles1 Charging time (normal charging) 16 hours (3kW)

8 hours (6kW) Charging time from alert to 80% (Quick Charging) 40 minutes



