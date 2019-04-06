EVERYTHING You Want To Know About The 2020 BMW M8 Coupe AND Convertible

BMW's press release follows:



The New 2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible 600 hp M8 Coupe and Convertible.

617 hp M8 Competition Coupe and Competition Convertible

0-60 mph in as quick as 3.0 seconds and top speed up to 189 mph.

Production to begin July 2019.

M8 Coupe MSRP: $133,000, M8 Convertible MSRP: $142,500. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 4, 2019…Today, BMW M GmbH introduces the M8 Coupe and Convertible, the new top performance models in the M brand’s lineup. Available in standard and Competition variants, these new M cars take the proven M5 and M5 Competition near-supercar capabilities to an even higher level while offering all of the luxury and styling that the 8 Series has to offer.





The launch of the new M8 is unique in that the race car made its appearance almost two years before the production street versions will be available in showrooms. In those past two years of testing and racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, the BMW M8 GTE collected three victories, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona, four additional podium finishes and three pole positions. A very solid foundation for the pinnacle model in BMW M GmbH’s portfolio.



Pricing for the new 2020 M8 Coupe is $133,000 and $146,000 for the M8 Competition Coupe. The 2020 M8 Convertible MSRP is $142,500 and $155,500 for the M8 Competition Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.



S63 V8 Power and Performance

The high-revving (7,200 rpm redline) 4.4 liter S63 M TwinPower Turbo V8 produces 600 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 – 5,700 rpm in the M8 Coupe and Convertible while the M8 Competition models feature an uprated power unit producing 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm.



The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The turbochargers are positioned within the V of the engine block to help improve thermal efficiency and response. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. The direct fuel injection operates at a very high 350 bar (5,076 psi) ensuring ultra-fine fuel atomization for improved power and efficiency. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air charge for improved power.



The advanced cooling system is composed of two separate water circuits, one for the intercoolers and one for the engine and turbochargers. An electric cooling pump ensures that the turbochargers receive sufficient coolant flow even after the engine has been turned off. An additional engine oil cooler and transmission oil cooler ensure the new BMW M8 is capable of standing up to the higher thermal demands of track driving. The oil supply system has been upgraded with a secondary front chamber in the oil pan which is accessed by a map-controlled oil suction pump to insure effective oil supply during extreme lateral and longitudinal forces such as cornering and acceleration.



The Competition models feature unique tuning which not only produces more horsepower but also increases the band at which maximum torque is produced by 160 rpm. The engine mounts on these models are more rigid compared to the BMW M8 for improved power transmission throughout the driveline and for more immediate turn-in during cornering. The Competition models are also equipped with the M Sport exhaust which enhances the sound emanating from the two twin 100 mm exhaust tips even further beyond the selectable sound of the M8. An M Sound Control button in the center console allows the driver to select the exhaust note which suits their desire.



The power and torque of the most powerful production engines ever made by BMW M GmbH allow the BMW M8 Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and the M8 Competition Coupe to accomplish the sprint in 3.0 seconds. The M8 Convertible reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds and the M8 Competition Convertible equals the Coupe’s time of 3.1 seconds.



All four M8 models have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph which can be increased to 189 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package. Besides the increased top speed, the M Driver’s Package also includes a voucher for M School driver training at one of the two BMW Performance Center driving schools, either in Spartanburg, SC or Thermal, CA.



Eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic

The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission transfers the BMW M8’s power to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The transmission is operated via the new gear selector lever or with the M shift paddles on the steering wheel. Both automatic and manual modes are available. The Drivelogic button allows the driver to select the comfort and speed of gear shifts from comfort-oriented to sport and track focused shifting.



The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission’s controller is able to adapt the shift parameters to the current driving situation by means of intelligent networking with the standard Navigation system, enabling it to take the planned route into account. Navigation data is used to downshift early, for example, when approaching an intersection in order to use engine braking to slow the car down. Likewise, the intelligent controller is able to avoid unnecessary gear shifts between two corners that follow in quick succession, making it possible to drive through at a quicker pace.



M xDrive all-wheel drive and Active M differential

The M xDrive intelligent rear-biased all-wheel drive system makes the most use of the new BMW M8’s power and torque to increase performance to near-supercar levels.



The engine’s torque is distributed between the front and rear wheels via the transfer case’s electronically-controlled multi-plate clutch before the Active M differential splits the power between the two rear wheels as needed.



The rear biased system only sends torque to the front wheels when the rear wheels reach the limit of their traction. This provides the BMW M8 driver with both a traditional rear-wheel drive driving experience and with the added traction of all four wheels when the engine’s full power output is required. The M xDrive system’s added traction also reduces the need for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system to intrude, reducing power losses.



The M xDrive system allows the driver to tailor their driving experience via several available modes. The default 4WD mode focuses on providing maximum traction and controlled handling. 4WD Sport sharpens the M8’s response and agility further while sending more power to the rear wheels during dynamic driving. Deactivating DSC allows for 2WD mode which allows for a unique rear-wheel drive only mode for experienced drivers.



Chassis, suspension and steering

The chassis and suspension of the new 2020 BMW M8 models have been carefully designed and rigorously tested to blend the demands of track driving with the comfortable and luxurious street capabilities that customers have come to expect.



The perfect coordination between engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system and aerodynamics were developed and tested at locations such as the BMW Group test track in Miramas in southern France, at the winter testing center in Arjeplog, Sweden and at the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.



The BMW M8 is equipped with double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspensions with unique bushings, swivel bearings and strut tie bars to ensure accurate wheel location and reduced torque steer. Acting forces are directed through the control arms and wishbones into the suspension sub-frames and from there into the rigid body of the vehicle providing handling and agility without compromising comfort.



The standard Adaptive M Suspension uses data from body movement, road surface conditions and steering input to adjust each damper individually within milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. This ensures that the new BMW M8 is both track capable and comfortable on the road.



Three settings allow the suspension responses of the BMW M8 to be fine-tuned to the driver’s needs. Comfort mode smooths out road imperfections while still providing very high levels of handling. Sport mode sharpens the vehicle’s responses and is suitable for fast road conditions such as those found on the Nordschleife. Sport Plus is designed for maximum capabilities on race track circuits.



The Competition models feature firmer suspension settings to further improve steering and lateral responses, stiffer engine mounts, increased front negative camber for increased cornering ability and rear toe-link ball-joints instead of rubber bushings for more precise rear wheel tracking.



The electromechanical M Servotronic steering provides speed-sensitive power assistance with a variable steering ratio to provide more straight line stability, sharper turn-in response and excellent accuracy in corners. When the wheels are sharply turned, the variable steering rack’s teeth are positioned closer together, so smaller steering inputs are required allowing the BMW M8 to feel nimble on winding roads and also to be easily maneuverable in tight parking spaces. Steering response can be varied between Comfort and Sport modes which allow for varying degrees of steering feedback and effort.



New Setup button and M mode.

The BMW M8 features a new single setup button, found in the center console, which enables control over the engine, suspension, steering and xDrive settings, all of which were operated via individual control buttons in past M cars. The new setup button now also allows for control over the integrated braking system and its Comfort and Sport modes.



Pressing the setup button brings up the setup screen on the center display and allows various settings to be chosen and saved to the steering wheel-mounted M1 and M2 buttons.



Available Setup button menu settings include: Engine characteristics – Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus.

Suspension characteristics – Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus

Steering characteristics – Comfort and Sport

Braking characteristics – Comfort and Sport

4WD settings – 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD

A new M Mode button on the center console allows for the individual configuration of driver assistance settings, instrument cluster and Heap-Up display settings. The BMW M8 offers Road and Sport settings while the Competition models add an additional Track setting. Changing the mode allows for different information to be presented to the driver on the digital instrument screen and in the Head-Up display. The intervention levels of the driver assistance systems can also be reduced or turned off completely.



Default Road mode – all standard and optional driver assist systems are fully operational. Full information displays in the digital instrument display and Head-Up display.



Sport mode – activated by pressing the M mode button. Allows the driver to adjust or turn off various assist systems. The M View is activated for both the instrument cluster and Head-Up display. A tachometer, digital speed, selected gear and shift lights are displayed in the center with coolant temperature, tire pressure and longitudinal and lateral forces available to the left and right. The Head-Up display is focused on the tachometer, shift lights, selected gear, vehicle speed and navigation instructions.



Track mode – available on M8 Competition models and accessed by pressing and holding down the M mode button and is designed for use on closed tracks. Confirmation of this mode is required via the iDrive controller. Driver assistance system intervention is turned off. Additionally the audio system and center control display are turned off so the driver may concentrate on the road ahead with important information provided via the Head-Up and the digital instrument displays.



Exterior design and features

The functional details of the new BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible support the performance capabilities of the new cars as much as they lend themselves to the aggressive and beautiful design. Large openings in the front bumper support increased engine, transmission and brake cooling requirements while also imparting an aggressive visual to the newest M vehicles.



The kidney grille and side gills are finished in Black Chrome while the mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear diffuser are finished in High-Gloss black. Flanking the BMW kidney grille are standard Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight.



The M8 Coupes and Competition Coupes are equipped with a standard Carbon Fiber roof to further reduce weight from the highest point of the car and lower the M8’s center of gravity. The M8 Convertibles and M8 Competition Convertibles are equipped with a multi-layer insulated fabric soft top which is able to retract in 15 seconds at up to 30 mph while also reducing weight and lowering the center of gravity of the open top M models for improved handling.



Exterior paint finishes for all M8 models include non-metallic Alpine White and a choice of seven metallic and four Individual colors. Metallic paints include: Black Sapphire metallic, Brands Hatch Grey metallic, Sonic Blue metallic, Marina Bay Blue metallic, Donnington Grey metallic, Barcelona Blue metallic and Motegi Red metallic. Individual colors include Dravit Grey metallic, Almandin Brown II metallic, Aventurin Red metallic and Frozen Bluestone metallic.



An optional M Carbon package replaces kidney grille surrounds, mirror caps, side gills, rear spoiler and rear diffuser sections with carbon fiber components for a more motorsports oriented appearance.



Interior

The new M8 features exclusive interior appointments to set the cars apart as vehicles that occupy the very top of BMW’s model lineup. The M leather steering wheel includes M shift paddles and red M1 and M2 buttons which can be programmed with various engine, suspension, steering, xDrive and braking system modes. A new design gear shift lever with red accent sits next to the red start/stop button in the center console. Exclusive M Sport seats with illuminated M badging below the headrest area are standard. The M8 Competition models additionally feature M seatbelts with highlight stitching in BMW Motorsport colors.



Interior leather appointments include standard Extended Merino Leather in either Silverstone or Black, optional Full Merino Leather in Silverstone, Sakhir Orange/Black, Midrand Beige, Taruma Brown and Black. Optional Individual Full Merino Leather interiors in Ivory White/Night Blue or Ivory White/Tartufo can also be ordered.



Carbon Fiber interior trim is standard while Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood trim, Individual Ash Black Silver Wood trim and Individual Piano Black Finish trim are available as options.



The BMW M8 Coupe and M8 Competition coupe can be ordered with an Individual Alcantara headliner in matching upholstery color as an option.



Brakes, wheels and tires

The BMW M8 models are equipped with standard M compound brakes featuring drilled, vented brake disks measuring 395 mm in front and 380 mm in the rear and front, fixed, six-piston calipers and rear, floating, single-piston calipers. This system provides excellent braking stability under the heaviest of loads.



The optional M carbon ceramic brakes increase front brake disk diameter to 400 mm and with the rear 380 mm disks offer even greater stopping power combined with exceptional resistance to both heat and wear.



The M8 features the latest version of BMW M’s integrated brake-by-wire system. This system combines braking activation, brake booster and brake control functions into one compact module which saves almost 4.5 pounds over a conventional braking system, while eliminating the vacuum-based components. The electric actuator means a faster and more precise brake response and pedal feel in all road and temperature conditions. The M integrated braking system offers two settings; Comfort and Sport which can vary brake pedal feedback and response based on the wishes of the driver.



The new BMW M8 models are equipped with standard M light-allow wheels; 9.5 x 20 inches in front and 10.5 x 20 inches in rear. Non-run-flat, high-performance tires in 275/35R20 front and 285/35R20 rear provide the grip needed to cope with the very high levels of torque produced by the BMW M8’s engine.



The Competition models are equipped with special 20 inch forged M light-alloy wheels with a gloss-milled 3D structure and bicolor design which generate unique light reflections to showcase the cars’ exclusivity.



Driver Assistance Systems

The 2020 BMW M8 is available with a wide variety of standard and optional driver assistance systems. The systems really come into their own when driving longer distances by relieving the strain on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams or slow-moving traffic. They enhance comfort and safety both in urban traffic and on longer trips by providing targeted assistance in complex traffic situations. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, to warn of potential hazards and to minimise the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.



Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation. Depending on the situation, the system can bring the vehicle to a halt to either avoid a collision or minimize its consequences.



The optional Driving Assistance Professional contains Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Surround View Camera, Parking Assistant, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Information. On top of that, the Driving Assistance Professional offers comprehensive assistance for comfortable and safe driving. This package includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. It can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking not only the traffic situation into account, but also the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake the car to a stop then pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.



Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Protection. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back onto the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, active side collision protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. On top of that, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes evasion aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.



The latest-generation Head-Up Display.

The latest generation of the BMW Head-Up display system features a larger projection area, optimized graphics and additional content. The BMW Head-Up Display projects information directly into the driver’s field of vision where it can be assimilated without any need for them to divert their eyes from the road. This includes details of vehicle speed, speed limits and overtaking restrictions, Check Control messages, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, detailed route guidance and turn instructions, as well as telephone and entertainment lists. The displayed information and style can be adjusted via the new M mode button on the center console.



Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the 2020 BMW M8 combines the latest-generation of the iDrive, featuring a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25” center display diagonally across.



The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls on the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, and stunning visualizations. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.



Elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 32 GB of memory and two USB ports, plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the BMW Cloud.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.

BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only from within their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Standard Equipment

The M8 Coupe and Convertible come with an extensive list of standard equipment including: Active Guard and Active Protection – Automatic seat belt tensioning, automatic closing of windows, fatigue and focus alert, post-crash braking and Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Automatic High Beams

Active M Differential

M STEPTRONIC Sport Automatic Transmission

M Carbon Roof (M8 Coupes only)

M Sport seats with ventilation and heating.

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 with Apple CarPlay compatibility

Remote Engine Start

20 inch M Double-Spoke bi-color Style 810M wheels

Comfort Access Keyless entry and Soft-close automatic doors

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight

Harman-Kardon surround sound audio system

SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year All Access subscription

Wireless Charging and WiFi Hotspot M8 Competition Coupe and Convertible add: 20 inch M Star-spoke bi-color Style 813M wheels

M Competition Package -

M Sport exhaust system

M Seat belts

Track setting for M mode Optional equipment

Packages include: Driving Assistance Professional Package – (includes Driving Assistant Package) Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Extended Frontal Collision Warning & Mitigation with full braking, Active Blind Spot Protection with steering, Active Lane Keeping Assist with Side-Collision Avoidance, Evasion Aid including pedestrians, Junction/Intersection warning and Emergency Stop Assistant.

Driving Assistance Package – Parking Assistant Plus, Drive Recorder, Surround View 3D Camera, park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, Blind Spot Detection and Lane Departure Warning. Stand-alone options include: M Carbon Ceramic brakes

M Carbon Exterior Package

M Driver’s Package

20 inch M Double-spoke Style 810M wheels

20 inch M Star-spoke Style 811M wheels

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 16 speakers.

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection

Moonlight Black soft top (M8 Convertibles only)

Neck Warmer (M8 Convertibles only)

Individual Alcantara headliner in upholstery color.

Individual Ash Black Silver Wood Trim

Individual Piano Black Finish trim

Ash Grain Grey-Metallic Wood Trim

Specifications

2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible M8 Coupe M8 Competition Coupe M8 Convertible M8 Competition Convertible Seats -- 4 4 4 4 Number of Doors -- 2 2 2 2 Drive type -- AWD AWD AWD AWD Length inches 191.2 191.2 191.2 191.2 Width inches 74.9 74.9 74.9 74.9 Width including mirrors inches 84.1 84.1 84.1 84.1 Height inches 53 53 53 53 Wheelbase inches 111.1 111.1 111.1 111.1 Turning radius feet 19.5 19.5 19.5 19.5 Shoulder width front inches 57.2 57.2 57.2 57.2 Shoulder room rear inches 46.9 46.9 45.7 45.7 Legroom front inches 42.1 42.1 42.1 42.1 Legroom rear inches 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5 Headroom front inches 38.9 38.9 38.9 38.9 Headroom rear inches 33.6 33.6 34.7 34.7 Trunk volume ft³ 14.8 14.8 12.4 12.4 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 20.1 20.1 20.1 20.1 Curb weight lbs. 4,295 4,295 4,560 4,560 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 5,260 5,260 5,380 5,380 Payload lbs. 910 910 770 770 Engine type S63B44T4 S63B44T4 S63B44T4 S63B44T4 Engine type -- V8 V8 V8 V8 Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Cylinders -- 8 8 8 8 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 4 4 Stroke mm 88.3 88.3 88.3 88.3 Bore mm 89 89 89 89 Displacement cm³ 4,395 4,395 4,395 4,395 Compression rate :1 10 10 10 10 Engine power hp 600 617 600 617 at rpm 1/min 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Engine torque ft. lbs. 553 553 553 553 at rpm 1/min 1,800 – 5,700 1,800 – 5,860 1,800 – 5,700 1,800 – 5,860 Fuel type -- gasoline gasoline gasoline gasoline Recommended Fuel Premium Premium Premium premium Engine oil capacity quarts 10.6 10.6 10.6 10.6 Output per liter hp/liter 136.5 140.4 136.5 140.4 Transmission type -- M8HP75 M8HP75 M8HP75 M8HP75 Transmission type -- automatic automatic automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5 5 5 5 2nd -- 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3rd -- 2.14 2.14 2.14 2.14 4th -- 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.31 1.31 1.31 1.31 6th -- 1 1 1 1 7th -- 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.48 3.48 3.48 3.48 Final drive ratio -- 3.15 3.15 3.15 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 14.3 14.3 14.3 14.3 Tires, standard, front -- 275/40ZR19 275/40ZR19 275/40ZR19 275/40ZR19 Tires, standard, rear 285/40ZR19 285/40ZR19 285/40ZR19 285/40ZR19 Wheels, standard, front inches 9.5 x 19 9.5 x 19 9.5 x 19 9.5 x 19 Wheels, standard, rear Inches 10.5 x 19 10.5 x 19 10.5 x 19 10.5 x 19 Brake disk dia., front mm 395 395 395 395 Brake disk dia., rear mm 380 380 380 380 Brake disk dia., opt. front mm 400 400 400 400 Brake disk dia., opt. rear mm 380 380 380 380 Brake calipers, front / rear pistons 1-Jun 1-Jun 1-Jun 1-Jun Track, front inches 63.9 63.9 63.9 63.9 Rear, track inches 64.1 64.1 64.1 64.1 Cx -- 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0-60 mph seconds 3.1 3 3.2 3.1 Top speed (optional) mph 155 (189) 155 (189) 155 (189) 155 (189) Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg TBD TBD TBD TBD





