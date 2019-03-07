EVERYTHING You Want To Know About The All-new, 2020 BMW X6

BMW's press release follows:



The New 2020 BMW X6 Sports Activity Coupe New, third generation BMW X6.

Available in 335 hp sDrive40i and xDrive40i and 523 hp M50i versions.

Production to begin August 2019. Market Launch November 2019.

Pricing from $64,300 plus $995 Destination for the X6 sDrive40i. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – July 2, 2019… Today, BMW is pleased to announce the new 2020 X6 Sports Activity Coupe. More than ten years ago, BMW combined the attributes of the Sports Activity Vehicle with the more aggressive DNA of a Coupe to create the X6 and the new Sports Activity Coupe class. Since then, over 443,000 of the extroverted BMW X6 have been purchased by customers world-wide.





2020 BMW X6









The new 2020 BMW X6’s muscular form and sharp, creased lines are the external visuals for a combination of the most advanced powertrain, chassis, safety, driving assistance and technology systems that BMW has to offer. All with the added benefit of a luxurious interior space for up to five passengers, all-surface and all-weather capability and an available factory trailer package rated for up to 7,200 lbs towing.



The new X6 will be produced at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina alongside the X3, X4, X5 and X7. As BMW’s largest production plant, Spartanburg is the center of global X vehicle competence, employs over 10,000 people and is supported by 300 suppliers across the U.S. 70 percent of the X vehicles produced in Plant Spartanburg are exported to 140 countries worldwide making BMW the largest exporter of vehicles, by value, from the U.S.



MSRP pricing starts at $64,300 for the new 2020 X6 sDrive40i, $66,600 for the X6 xDrive40i and $85,650 for the X6 M50i. Pricing does not include $995 Destination.



Exterior design

The dimensions of the 2020 third-generation X6 have grown slightly in overall length (+1.0 inches), wheelbase (+1.6 inches) and width (+0.6 inches). While height has been reduced by 0.7 inches for improved aerodynamics and a lower center of gravity improving vehicle agility.



The new X6 also serves as the premiere for the optional illuminated BMW kidney grille. The illumination can either be activated by unlocking and locking the vehicle or turned on and off manually. The illuminated grille is part of the daytime running light feature and can remain on while the vehicle is in motion.



The large, single-piece BMW kidney grille with active air slats is flanked by slim, trapezoidal Adaptive Full LED headlights. The large openings of the bumper and sharp-creased lines impart a more aggressive appearance to the new X6. Standard 20-inch alloy wheels fill the openings of the X6’s pronounced fenders and can be upgraded even further with 21-inch and 22-inch staggered wheels and performance tires to take advantage of the vehicle’s increased handling capabilities. The roofline flows into a double-bubble design towards the rear, ending in subtle, twin spoilers above the rear hatch glass. The wide rear fender arches blend into the upswept rear hatch design, forming an additional, functional split rear spoiler to improve aerodynamics. Very slim L-shaped LED taillights adorn the top of the rear hatch, high above the exhaust surrounds which are integrated into the sculptured lower rear diffuser panel.



The new design elements, from front-to-rear, complete the powerful and capable vehicle aura which owners have come to value from BMW’s Sports Activity Coupe vehicles.



The 2020 X6 sDrive40i and X6 xDrive40i are available in a choice of either standard xLine or optional M Sport appearance levels. xLine exterior trim such as kidney grille bars, air intakes, grille sides, Air Breather edging and tail pipe surrounds are finished in Pearl-Effect Chrome. The front under-guard protection panel is finished in body color while the rear diffuser panel is Matte Black.



Selecting the M Sport Package changes the exterior trim to a High-Gloss Black Shadowline finish while the X6 M50i features a BMW kidney grille, exterior mirror caps, model badge and exhaust tailpipes are painted in Cerium Grey. The calipers of the M Sport brakes (standard on the X6 M50i) are finished in blue.



Interior design

The interior arrangement of the 2020 BMW X6 has been refocused on the driver while at the same time offering impeccable quality and finish from all surfaces to transport the driver and passengers in glove-like comfort.



Vernasca Leather, Sport seats and a Sensatec covered dashboard are standard on all X6 models. Multi-function seats are standard on the X6 M50i and optional on the 40i models. Extended Merino Leather, BMW Individual Full Merino Leather and a leather dashboard are all available as upgrades to suit every level of desired luxury.



Standard specification for the new BMW X6 includes automatic climate control, while a four-zone system is optional. Another innovation is the newly developed panoramic glass roof whose glass surface area is 83 percent larger than on the outgoing model. The optional Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, meanwhile, brings a particularly exclusive ambience to the interior of the new BMW X6 after dark. More than 15,000 graphic points in the glass roof are illuminated and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky. Six different colors are available for the illumination of the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge. The BMW X6 comes standard with ambient lighting, which includes the Welcome Light Carpet. This feature illuminates the approach to the doors when they are unlocked or opened, enhancing comfort when getting in and out of the car. New BMW X6 can also be equipped with optional thermoelectric heated and cooled cup holders, which keep drink containers cool or warm, as desired.



The new BMW X6 can be specified with glass applications for selected controls, adding unique visual and haptic experience to the interior. The glass applications are available for the transmission selector lever, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the audio volume knob. The optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System includes a seven-channel amplifier with a 1,500-watt output and 20 speakers to generate an impressive 3D audio experience for all passengers. The wireless charging option allows compatible mobile devices to be charged wirelessly in the tray positioned ahead of the cup holders. The rear seats can be folded down in a 40:20:40 combination to increase the cargo space from 27.4 to 59.6 cubic feet.



Paints finishes and interior trim

The new 2020 BMW X6 is offered in two standard, non-metallic paint colors, eight metallic paint finishes and two BMW Individual metallic paint finishes.



Standard, non-metallic paint finishes include Alpine White and Jet Black (on X6 40i models only). Optional (no-cost options on the X6 M50i) metallic paint finishes include Carbon Black Metallic (requires M Sport Package on X6 40i models), Black Sapphire Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic (X6 40i models only), Mineral White Metallic, Flamenco Red Metallic, Arctic Grey Metallic, Manhattan Green Metallic, Riverside Blue Metallic (requires M Sport Package on X6 40i models). Optional BMW Individual paint finishes are Tanzanite Blue II Metallic and Ametrin Metallic.



Standard, interior Vernasca leather trim is offered in five color combinations; Black, Coffee, Tacora Red, Ivory White and Black with contrast Brown stitching (requires M Sport on X6 40i models).



Optional Extended Merino leather trim is available in four color combinations; Black, Coffee, Ivory White and Ivory White/Blue bi-color.



Optional BMW Individual Full Merino leather interiors are offered in four color combinations: Black, Coffee, Ivory White and Ivory White/Night Blue bi-color.



BMW 6-cylinder power and performance

The BMW X6 sDrive40i and xDrive40i models are powered by the latest iteration of BMW’s 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine. The new engine produces 335 hp between 5,500 – 6,500 rpm, an increase of 33 hp over the previous model and 330 lb-ft of torque between 1,500 – 5,200 rpm, an increase of 35 lb-ft of torque.



The new 6-cylinder engine features an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, a single twin-scroll turbocharger with quicker response and direct injection technology working at an increased maximum pressure of 350 bar. A housing with improved flow characteristics and turbines with reduced masses both help the turbocharging system to ensure rapid build-up of pressure, and the charge air cooler has been incorporated into the intake system. The latest version of the VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing system makes the sort of swift, high-precision adjustments that facilitate instantaneous power delivery and improve engine efficiency. The exhaust manifold embedded in the cylinder head cooling jacket, the new oil module with integral heat exchanger and the split-cooling valve delivering on-demand control of the cooling system all serve to optimize the engine’s temperature management. Efficiency is given a further boost by the low-friction belt drive and the reduced weight of both the crankshaft and oil pump.



This allows the rear-wheel drive X6 sDrive40i to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, 0.8 seconds faster than the outgoing model while the X6 xDrive40 reaches 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, 0.7 seconds faster than the model it is replacing. Both vehicles feature an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when equipped with all-season tires and 155 mph when equipped with performance tires.



BMW M Performance V8

The X6 M50i is powered by a new and immensely potent version of BMW’s 4.4-liter eight-cylinder TwinPower turbocharged engine. This updated engine features two, twin-scroll turbochargers with air-to-water intercooling, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing. This combination delivers 523 hp between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 – 4,600 rpm - an increase of 78 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque over the previous model’s output.



A new aluminium alloy has been used to increase the strength of the engine block. The wire-arc sprayed iron coating for the cylinder walls serves to reduce frictional losses. Reinforced, Grafal-coated pistons and optimized piston rings are designed to endure the stress on the crank drive that comes with the extra output and torque. To enhance engine smoothness, torsional vibration is minimized with the help of a viscous damper on the crankshaft.



The X6 M50i comes standard with an M Sport exhaust system allowing for the tuned, selectable exhaust note to be adjusted by the driver with the press of a button. The M Sport exhaust is also available on the 6-cylinder X6 models when the M Sport Package is selected.



The BMW X6 M50i accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, 0.5 seconds quicker than the outgoing X6 model. Top speeds are electronically limited to 130 mph when the vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and 155 mph when equipped with summer performance tires.



Eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive

The eight-speed Sport Steptronic transmission’s new control electronics help to increase the powertrain’s overall performance and efficiency. Intelligent connectivity enables the Sport automatic transmission to adapt its shift strategy according to the route and driving situation by working with the navigation system and if equipped, combining this data with information from the Active Cruise Control system’s radar sensor. This makes it possible for the transmission to shift proactively instead of reactively insuring that the vehicle is always in the correct gear for the upcoming road conditions.



The BMW xDrive system in the X6 xDrive40i and X6 M50i works to maximize traction, agility and directional stability. In dynamic driving situations, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system has a rear-wheel bias, sending drive power exclusively to the rear wheels, when added front traction is not required. The X6’s traction capabilities are aided by the electronically controlled rear M Sport differential, which is standard on the X6 M50i and optional on the X6 xDrive40i. It optimizes the transfer of power between the left and right rear wheels allowing the X6 to power out of corners with greater speed. The M Sport differential is also part of the optional Off-Road Package (X6 xDrive40i) and optimizes traction on roads where grip levels vary between the right and left rear wheels by preventing a wheel with insufficient grip from spinning.



Chassis, Suspension and Steering

A double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension designs give the new BMW X6 the tools to deliver agile yet comfortable road handling plus enhanced traction off the beaten track. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe comes as standard with Dynamic Damper Control, an electronically-controlled system which improves both handling and ride comfort both on and off-road. The driver can use the Driving Experience Control switch to select either of two damper settings placing the emphasis on a sporting or comfort-biased driving experience.



The optional Dynamic Handling Package with active roll stabilization and Integral Active Steering enhances the new X6’s handling with exceptionally agile and dynamic driving qualities. The Active Roll Stabilization system works using electric swivel motors and enables swift and precise compensation for body roll when powering through twists and turns. Not only does this improve agility and directional stability when entering corners, it helps optimize traction when accelerating out of the corners as well. The Active Roll Stabilization system on the new BMW X6 also increases straight-line comfort by actively countering the vibrations triggered by bumps on one side of the road.



The electromechanically operated Integral Active Steering is also available as an individual option. By turning the rear wheels in either the same direction as or the opposite direction of the front wheels, depending on the road speed, it lends itself to more nimble cornering and effortless lane changes. Integral Active Steering makes turning into and out of tight parking spots much easier, while also increasing directional stability when overtaking at motorway speeds.



The new BMW X6 can be equipped with an optional two-axle air suspension including automatic self-levelling. The suspension’s air supply is controlled individually for each wheel using an electrically driven compressor with pressure reservoir, making it possible to balance out an unevenly loaded car. Thanks to the linkup with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, the vehicle load registered by the air suspension’s sensors can also be factored into braking modulation. The X6’s ride height can be changed at the touch of a button and the driver can choose from five different modes. The driver is also able to adjust the body’s ground clearance for off-road driving to a maximum of 1.6 inches above the standard setting. Another button lowers the car by 1.6-inches below the default height in preparation for loading or unloading items. The height of the X6 above the ground can therefore be varied through up to 3.2-inches, making it significantly easier to get in and out of the car and to load and unload items from the cargo area.



The new BMW X6 xDrive40i is offered with an optional Off-Road Package. This package includes two-axle air suspension and the electronically controlled M Sport rear differential. Included in the package are four off-road drive modes specially tuned for driving over snow, sand, gravel or rocks. At the press of a button, drivers can activate the ideal settings for the vehicle’s ride height, the xDrive system, the transmission control and the DSC system’s intervention. Accelerator pedal response adapts to the driving mode selected.



Wheels, Tires and Brakes

All models of the 2020 BMW X6 come standard with 9.0 x 20-inch light-alloy wheels with 275/45R20 all-season run-flat tires for those desiring improved all-weather and multi-surface traction.



X6 sDrive40i and xDrive40i models offer a wide selection of optional wheel and tire upgrades including; 21-inch wheels with performance run-flat tires and 22-inch wheels with performance non run-flat tires.



The X6 M50i owners have the choice of upgrading their vehicles with optional 21-inch wheels with either performance run-flat or non-run-flat tires or 22-inch wheels with performance non-run-flat tires.



A space-saver spare can be selected to complement the selection of wheels with non-run-flat tires.



The X6 M50i also comes equipped with standard M Sport brakes which are optional on the X6 sDrive40i and xDrive40i.



Back-Up Assistant: Unique, high-precision guidance in tight spaces

Back-Up Assistant, part of the optional Parking Assistance Package, offers an unmatched level of assistance when leaving a parking space or maneuvering in a confined area. The Back-Up Assistant takes over steering to maneuver the vehicle mirroring the path most recently used in the forward direction. This system makes reversing for a distance of up to 50 yards an effortless task in the new 2020 BMW X6. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brakes and monitor the surrounding area. The system is initiated by pressing a button when the vehicle is stationary and the gear selector is in the “P” position. The steering movements made during the vehicle’s last forward maneuver are stored by the system and retained. This means the Back-Up Assistant can be used to maneuver the new BMW X6 backwards out of a parking position that it drove into forwards the previous day.



The driver enjoys ideal all-round visibility, thanks to both the standard rear-view camera and the optional Top View, Panorama View and 3D View which are part of Parking Assistant Plus, which create a 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings in the Center Display. In addition, drivers can use the Remote 3D View feature, part of the BMW ConnectedDrive App, to access a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and surroundings on a smartphone no matter where they are at that moment.



Driver Assistance Systems

The 2020 BMW X6 is available with a wide variety of standard and optional driver assistance systems. The systems really come into their own when driving longer distances by relieving the strain on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams or slow-moving traffic. They enhance comfort and safety both in urban traffic and on longer trips by providing targeted assistance in complex traffic situations. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, to warn of potential hazards and to minimise the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.



The standard Active Driving Assistant on the new BMW X6 includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected) Cross Traffic Alert Rear, and Speed Limit Information.



The optional Driving Assistance Professional Package offers comprehensive assistance for comfortable and safe driving. This package includes Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. It can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking not only the traffic situation into account, but also the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake the car to a stop then pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.



Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Protection. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back onto the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, active side collision protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. Moreover, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes Evasion Aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when manoeuvring forwards towards roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.



The latest-generation Head-Up Display.

The latest generation of the BMW Head-Up display system features a larger projection area, optimized graphics and additional content. The BMW Head-Up Display projects information directly into the driver’s field of vision where it can be viewed without any need for them to divert their eyes from the road. This includes details of vehicle speed, speed limits, Check Control messages, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, detailed route guidance and turn instructions, as well as telephone and entertainment lists.



Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional in the 2020 BMW X6 combines a new display and control concept and the ultimate in connectivity to create a superb all-round package. The latest-generation of the iDrive is composed of a high-resolution digital 12.3” instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3” center display. The system offers many hardware upgrades including new haptic controls for the iDrive controller, an advanced tablet-like touch interface, stunning visualizations, and the largest displays in BMW’s vehicle lineup.



This latest system blends the strengths of previous iDrive concepts with the modern ways in which people expect to interface with their popular electronic devices. The multi-modal approach of the iDrive touch controller, large touchscreen center display, cloud based voice control, and gesture control allow users to interact in the way of their choosing.



The seventh generation of iDrive, which runs the latest BMW Operating System, has a cutting-edge, fully digital design and is geared to the driver’s needs by allowing him or her to customize the system to his or her own preference with customizable widgets of information. This new level of personalization is then stored in the BMW Cloud and can follow the customer to other BMW vehicles. Information from categories such as driving, entertainment, navigation, connectivity, and the vehicle info itself, can be selected in nearly any combination in any of four layouts on the Center Display. Multiple pages can be created and easily accessed with a simple swipe across the screen with your finger.



To maximize the capabilities of the large 12.3” digital instrument cluster, the traditional gauges have been finessed into an all-new design pushing the speedometer and tachometer gauges to the outer edges of the display as geometric bands. This new design opens space in the middle for routing and navigation. Information from the center display can also be shown within the tachometer. Additionally, your driving mode will determine your visual display style.



Other elements of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional are the Navigation Professional system, two USB-C ports, plus Bluetooth interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated either using the traditional vehicle key or by downloading the driver’s personal settings the BMW Cloud.

Drivers can enjoy the full benefits of the car’s intelligent connectivity capabilities through vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search. Other capabilities include Intelligent Emergency Call – which automatically summons swift assistance in an emergency – and regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.



BMW Connected: digital services for individual mobility.

BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only from within their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave. As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



Standard Equipment

The 2020 BMW X6 features an extensive list of standard safety, convenience and entertainment features. 20-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires

Eight-speed STEPTRONIC Sport automatic transmission

Sport leather steering wheel

Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation and iDrive 7

Active Protection

Active Driving Assistant

Active Blind-spot detection

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Park Distance Control

Comfort Access Keyless Entry

Rear View Camera

Panoramic moonroof

Privacy glass

Heated front seats

Sensatec dashboard

Ambient lighting

Anthracite headliner

Adaptive Full LED lights

Apple CarPlay compatibility

Trailer hitch pre-wiring

The X6 M50i adds the following standard equipment M Sport exhaust system

M Sport Brakes

M Sport Differential

Adaptive M Suspension

M steering wheel

Aerodynamic kit

Multi-contour seats

4-zone climate control

SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 year All-Access subscription

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Wireless Charging

WiFi Hotspot

Shadowline exterior trim

Optional equipment

Packages include: Convenience Package (for X6 40i models only): Includes 4-Zone climate control, SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1year All Access Subscription, Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot, and Enhanced USB & Bluetooth.

Dynamic Handling Package (X6 xDrive40i and M50i only) – Integral Active Steering, Adaptive M Suspension Professional, Active Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes (standard on X6 M50i) and M Sport Differential (standard on X6 M50i). This Package requires M Sport Package on X6 xDrive40i.

Driving Assistance Professional Package – Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Avoidance, Steering & Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant & Front Cross-Traffic Alert,

Luxury Seating Package – Front ventilated seats, Front messaging seats, Multi-contour seats (standard on X6 M50i).

M Sport Package (X6 40i models only) – M Sport exhaust system, choice of 20-inch wheels with all-season tires or 21- or 22-inch wheels with performance tires, choice of Adaptive M suspension or 2-axle air suspension or Dynamic Handling Package, choice of interior dash/door trim, M steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim.

Off-Road Package (X6 xDrive40i only) – M Sport Differential, 2-axle air suspension, front and rear sump guards, off-road xDrive modes with specific instrument and center console interface options.

Parking Assistance Plus Package – Back-Up Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Surround View with 3D View.

Premium Package – Remote Engine Start, Head-Up Display, Gesture Control, 4-Zone automatic climate control (standard on X6 M50i), SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All-Access subscription (standard on X6 M50i), Wireless Charging (standard on X6 M50i), WiFi Hotspot (standard on X6 M50i) and Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (standard on X6 M50i).

Executive Package – Remote Engine Start, Soft-close automatic doors, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Sunroof, Rear manual side window shades, Heated and cooled cupholders, 4-zone automatic climate control (standard on X6 M50i), Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight, Parking Assistant Plus, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite radio with 1 year All-Access subscription (standard on X6 M50i), Drive Recorder, Wireless Charging (standard on X6 M50i), Gesture Control, WiFi Hotspot and Enhanced USB + Bluetooth (standard on X6 M50i), Active Park Distance Control, Surround View with 3D View.

Stand-alone options include: Remote Engine Start

21-inch and 22-inch alloy wheels

M Sport Brakes (standard on X6 M50i)

Integral Active Steering (X6 xDrive40i and M50i only)

2-axle air suspension (X6 40i models only)

Space-saver spare

Aluminum running boards (X6 40i models only)

Trailer hitch (7,200 lbs tow rating).

Illuminated kidney grille

Rear manual side window shades

Multi-contour seats (standard on X6 M50i)

Glass controls

Front and rear heated seats

Heated front seat armrests and steering wheel

Leather dashboard

Icon Adaptive LED headlights with Laserlight

Harman Kardon surround sound system (standard on X6 M50i)

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

Rear Seat Entertainment Professional

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection

Extended Shadowline exterior trim

Acoustic glass

Specifications

2020 BMW X6 Sports Activity Vehicle



X6 sDrive40i X6 xDrive40i X6 M50i Seats -- 5 5 5 Number of Doors -- 4 4 4 Drive type -- RWD AWD AWD Length inches 194.8 194.8 194.8 Width inches 78.9 78.9 78.9 Width including mirrors inches 87.1 87.1 87.1 Height inches 66.3 66.3 66.8 Wheelbase inches 117.1 117.1 117.1 Turning radius feet 20.7 20.7 20.7 Ground clearance Inches 8.1 8.1 8.5 Shoulder width front inches 60 60 60 Shoulder room rear inches 57.7 57.7 57.7 Legroom front inches 40.4 40.4 40.4 Legroom rear inches 35.7 35.7 35.7 Headroom front inches 39.3 39.3 39.3 Headroom rear inches 37.5 37.5 37.5 Trunk volume ft³ 27.4 – 59.6 27.4 – 59.6 27.4 – 59.6 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 21.9 21.9 21.9 Curb weight lbs. 4,687 4,784 5,115 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 6,063 6,173 6,658 Payload lbs. 937 893 926 Engine type B58B30M1 B58B30M1 N63B44T3 Engine type -- Inline-6 Inline-6 V8 Induction Turbocharged Turbocharged Turbocharged Cylinders -- 6 6 8 Valves per cylinder -- 4 4 4 Stroke mm 94.6 94.6 88.3 Bore mm 82 82 89 Displacement cm³ 2,998 2,998 4,395 Compression rate :1 11 11 10.5 Engine power hp 335 335 523 at rpm 1/min 5,500 – 6,500 5,500 – 6,500 5,500 – 6,000 Engine torque ft. lbs. 330 330 553 at rpm 1/min 1,500 – 5,200 1,500 – 5,200 1,800 – 4,600 Fuel type -- gasoline gasoline gasoline Recommended Fuel Premium Premium Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 7.3 7.3 11.7 Output per liter hp/liter 111.7 111.7 119 Transmission type -- GA8L51CZ GA8X51CZ GA8X76DZ Transmission type -- automatic automatic automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5.25 5.25 5.5 2nd -- 3.36 3.36 3.52 3rd -- 2.17 2.17 2.2 4th -- 1.72 1.72 1.72 5th -- 1.32 1.32 1.32 6th -- 1 1 1 7th -- 0.82 0.82 0.82 8th -- 0.64 0.64 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.71 3.71 3.99 Final drive ratio -- 3.39 3.39 3.15 Power-steering type -- EPS EPS EPS Steering ratio :1 18.7 16.4 - 18.7 16.4 – 18.7 Tires, standard, front / rear -- 275/45R20 A/S 275/45R20 A/S 275/45R20 A/S Wheels, standard, front / rear inches 9.0 x 20 9.0 x 20 9.0 x 20 Tires, optional, 21 front 275/40R21 Perf. 275/40R21 Perf. 275/40R21 Perf. Tires, optional, 21 rear 315/35R21 Perf. 315/35R21 Perf. 315/35R21 Perf. Wheels, opt., 21 front / rear inches 9.5 x 21 / 10.0 X 21 9.5 x 21 / 10.0 x 21 9.5 x 21 / 10.0 x 21 Tires, optional, 22 front 275/35R22 Perf. 275/35R22 Perf. 275/35R22 Perf. Tires, optional, 22 rear 315/30R22 Perf. 315/30R22 Perf. 315/30R22 Perf. Wheels, opt., 22 front / rear inches 9.5 x 22 / 10.5 x 22 9.5 x 22 / 10.5 x 22 9.5 x 22 / 10.5 x 22 Track, front inches 66.1 66.1 66.1 Rear, track inches 66.5 66.5 66.5 Cx -- 0.34 0.34 0.35 0-60 mph seconds 5.2 5.3 4.1 Top speed (w/perf. tires) mph 130 (155) 130 (155) 130 (155) Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg tbd tbd tbd





2020 BMW X6















































































































































