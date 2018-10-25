EXCLUSIVE: All-new Feature On The Latest Jeep Wrangler (JL)! Rotten Resale Value!

10/25/2018

One of the most anticipated 2018 model year vehicles was the all-new Jeep Wrangler.

Dubbed the JL, it had big shoes to fill. That's because the previous generation JK was much loved, all around.

And just like the Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 911, replacing the Jeep Wrangler generation-to-generation is always a difficult balancing act. Judging from some digging around the Agents have done, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) may have slipped up a bit.

That's because the JL Rubicon and Sahara models are getting crushed on the wholesale market.

From what we can see, the JKs are holding value much better on the open market. WHY do you think this is, Spies?

Could it be the recall issue on the JLs? Could it be a packaging problem? The softer lines and all-new interior aren't utilitarian enough?

What say you, Spies?



