EXCLUSIVE! Spies Get First Real-Life Shots Of 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe At Local Dealer BEFORE The Media Launch!

It's funny how the automotive industry is changing.
As Robert Frost once wrote, "Nothing gold can stay." It used to be that cars were provided to the media before a vehicle's launch. But in recent years it's inverse. Gotta move units, boys and girls. 2019 Hyundai Santa FeThat's why it's not a huge surprise that while Agent 001 made his way to his local Hyundai dealer he spotted the all-new, 2019 Santa Fe. And while the media won't get the chance to see it and test drive the Santa Fe until next week, 001 was able to get up close and personal today. Here's the kicker: While dealers have received them, they're not just sitting pretty. They're being delivered to customers. Enjoy an up close and personal look at the 2019 Santa Fe, below.2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
