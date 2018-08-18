EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Murano Killer? First Detailed Look At The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe...

Agent00R submitted on 8/18/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:11:28 AM
When Hyundai decided to step up its game a handful of years ago, there was one area that could have used improvement, in my opinion.
And that was with its sport-utility vehicles. Only recently have its SUVs become appealing. Take, for example, the latest Tucson. It looks brilliant and almost like a Korean Audi Q5. But, as expected, buyers want MORE — everything. The Santa Fe needed the all-new treatment. The good news is it's finally here. And while we already showed you some great pictures that Agent 001 snapped while visiting his local dealer, we've got something a bit better this time around. It's a video that details all the important things you want to know about the all-new Santa Fe. Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for more info on the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe.A little video was dropped into our hands...It's an internal video done by Hyundai to show off all the new features and what's different from the outgoing model. We hope you share and enjoy! And as always, SPY before you BUY! And please click to subscribe to see more videos!2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
