EXPOSED! LEAKED Presentation Of All-new Ferrari 488 Special Edition, "GTO" — Might Be Faster Than The LaFerrari

Now I reckon that some people genuinely believe that the most amazing vehicles Ferrari produces are the high-end, super limited vehicles like the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and now LaFerrari. But, in all honesty, those cars don't do it for me.



Don't get me wrong, it's really cool to see an F50 with its V12 running at full chat but there's something about it that doesn't make me tick.



Now, the limited special edition vehicles of the standard road cars on the other hand...



Things like the 348 Speciale, F355 F1 Fiorano, Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale all speak to me. Especially the Challenge Stradale and 458 Speciale. There's just something about the sound and Spartan interiors that gives me the butterflies.



Well, now that the 488 GTB has been around for long enough, it's time for that respective variant's more hardcore sibling. Although rumors have named it the GTO, in all likelihood that won't fly.



Leaked slides from a presentation about the car — we're assuming to some seriously VIP customers who are going to be given the first chance to reserve a spot — depict it as one of the most insane Ferrari products yet. We're talking about a 488 with a 488 Challenge-derived engine (700+ horsepower), more extensive use of carbon fiber than before and the potential for it to be faster than the flagship LaFerrari.



If you click over after the jump, be warned the slides are pretty pixelated; however, you can make them out enough to get the gist of what's coming down the 'pike.



If you were in attendance, feel free to shoot us a note and let us know if you heard any juicy details/tidbits you can share. As always, we won't reveal our Spies' identities — unless, of course, they want the notoriety.





Although all our sources wishes to remain anonymous, they shared some mind-blowing facts about the car. One of our sources attended a private viewing of the car this evening. There’s no way we can be certain about the car receiving the mighty GTO badge because on most slides of the presentation we can read Sport Special Series. Ferrari is obviously referring to the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia and 458 Speciale but we haven’t heard that term from Ferrari ever before…



