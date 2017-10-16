EXPOSED! The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Comes Out From Hiding Due To LEAKED User Manual

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler has been leaked online in a user manual, revealing the refreshed styling and details about the car’s powertrain.
 

Predictably, Jeep has chosen to keep the car’s throwback styling, with subtle tweaks to the headlights, grille and indicator cluster refreshing the appearance of the 2018 model year car. The full manual was leaked onto a Wrangler fan forum.

Under the bonnet, there’s either a 2.0-litre four-cylinder or 3.6-litre V6 engine; the current car’s 2.8-litre powerplant has been dropped, at least from the US-specification car. The smaller engine has a 907kg (2000lb) towing capacity, while the 3.6 can pull a trailer of up to 1587kg. It also has a system designed to stop trailer snaking...


