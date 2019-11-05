EXTREME G-Wagon Makeover: Jon Olsson's Latest Project Will Have You Jumping For JOY Or WEEPING In A Corner

I can guarantee you that you've never seen anything quite like this. I know I definitely haven't.



Jon Olsson is well known abroad for being a competitive skier; however, in the automotive community, he's known for something else. High-tuned rides. Whether it's a Lamborghini Gallardo or an Audi RS6, Olsson's always up to something.



His latest vehicle was a crazy, modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Originally, it was just highly modded. But then he cut the roof off. As you'd suspect, this created problems.



Well, it seems those issues have been rectified as Olsson posted a video of the G's return. Now producing upwards of 850 horsepower, this one-of-a-kind Benz now boasts a low slung "safari" roof.



Watch the clip below to see the full unveil and all the details throughout this extreme build.





