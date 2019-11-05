EXTREME G-Wagon Makeover: Jon Olsson's Latest Project Will Have You Jumping For JOY Or WEEPING In A Corner

I can guarantee you that you've never seen anything quite like this.

I know I definitely haven't.

Jon Olsson is well known abroad for being a competitive skier; however, in the automotive community, he's known for something else. High-tuned rides. Whether it's a Lamborghini Gallardo or an Audi RS6, Olsson's always up to something.

His latest vehicle was a crazy, modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Originally, it was just highly modded. But then he cut the roof off. As you'd suspect, this created problems. 

Well, it seems those issues have been rectified as Olsson posted a video of the G's return. Now producing upwards of 850 horsepower, this one-of-a-kind Benz now boasts a low slung "safari" roof.

Watch the clip below to see the full unveil and all the details throughout this extreme build.





User Comments

jtz7

If it was a Hyundai, it would had been accused of copying the Wranger. But because it is not Korean people are going to pretend it is orginal in order to continue the false doctrine that only Hyundai copies. And because I'm right and this is an Anti-Korean car blog, I'm going to get downvoted for telling the truth.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/11/2019 3:19:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

