EXTREME Measures: 2021 Bronco To Get The Hennessey Performance Treatment

The official launch date for the new Bronco is July 13, pushed back a few days because the original date, July 9th, coincided with O. J. Simpson’s birthday, and the last time the SUV was involved with the former running back things didn’t turn out so great.



That means we’re still a couple of weeks away from seeing what the new SUV is all about. But this isn't stopping people and groups involved in the industry from already trying to capitalize of the insane range of emotions the new Bronco is likely to stir.



