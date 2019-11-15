Edmunds Report Points Out The Shortsightedness Of Ford And GM's SUV Only Strategy

A new report from Edmunds tries to make a case against Ford and General Motors placing their small- and medium-sized cars on an iceberg and setting it adrift.

We don’t even need to see the metrics to agree. Ditching cars for higher-margin crossovers and SUVs always seemed a little short-sighted. Without entry-level models, you’re likely to get fewer entry-level (i.e. new) customers, and several of the models axed from North American lineups happened to be the most enjoyable to drive.

Selfishly, we like to see plenty of variety among mainstream brands.

Plus, they are giving Hyundai, KIA, and Nissan all the rental car sales.

