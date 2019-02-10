Edmunds Snubs Tesla's Model 3 From Best EVs Under $40k List

Edmunds released its list of the best electric vehicles under $40,000, highlighting the fact that you can purchase an eco-friendly vehicle without breaking the bank.

Five cars were included on the list, however, one extremely popular car was missing: the Tesla Model 3.

The online resource for car buying came out with a list of five cars that are considered affordable and do not receive any of its power from petrol. Edmunds released the list on Twitter and included a video. “Tesla may have captured consumer’s imaginations with its futuristic and pricey vehicles, but there are affordable EVs out there that cost less than $40,000,” Elana Scherr said, who is seen in the Edmunds video.



