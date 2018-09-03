Electric Bentleys, Audis And Porsches Will Share Common Platform

Different models sharing platforms across brands is a common practice among big automakers like Volkswagen Group. It saves them the time and money instead of making new platforms for cars. And starting in 2022, it seems like all-electric models from Bentley, Audi and Porsche will share a platform.

This is all according to Motor Trend, which spoke to Audi’s technical development chief, Peter Mertens. Currently, the Porsche Mission E is built on Porsche’s J1 platform and the Audi E-tron Quattro SUV rides on a modded version of the MBL platform that you’d find in the A4 and the Bentley Bentayga.