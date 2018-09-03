Electric Bentleys, Audis And Porsches Will Share Common Platform

Different models sharing platforms across brands is a common practice among big automakers like Volkswagen Group.

It saves them the time and money instead of making new platforms for cars. And starting in 2022, it seems like all-electric models from Bentley, Audi and Porsche will share a platform.

This is all according to Motor Trend, which spoke to Audi’s technical development chief, Peter Mertens. Currently, the Porsche Mission E is built on Porsche’s J1 platform and the Audi E-tron Quattro SUV rides on a modded version of the MBL platform that you’d find in the A4 and the Bentley Bentayga.

User Comments

scenicbyway12

Well that's a shock (pun intended).

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 2:40:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

VW products sharing platforms? Who knew? /s

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 5:32:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Wow..good to know. Platform sharing at VW...this is bigger news than the N Korea summit thing.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 7:48:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

