Electric MINI To Debut July 9th - Is THIS The Shot In The Arm The Brand Needs?

Agent009 submitted on 6/20/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:00:28 PM

1 user comments | Views : 608 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Just less than three weeks left to the unveiling of the all-new all-electric MINI, as the world premiere was scheduled for July 9, 2019.

The British brand (part of the BMW Group) wrote:

"Opening a new chapter in our history, the first all-electric MINI combines MINI's inventive spirit, creative use of space and iconic design. Experience a new urban confidence and peace of mind knowing you’re not only helping make our roads quieter, and the air we breathe cleaner – but your petrol station days are over, too. Feel enriched knowing you’re making a difference – and enabling a brighter urban life."



Read Article


Electric MINI To Debut July 9th - Is THIS The Shot In The Arm The Brand Needs?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

No. Like other EVs, it will be stupidly expensive for what it is and Minis are already stupidly expensive for what they are.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2019 3:55:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]