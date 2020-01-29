Electric Mini Zeroes In On Untapped Market - A Low Cost And Fun To Drive EV

The new fully electric Mini, the Mini Cooper SE, hits US showrooms in March.

BMW flew us down to Miami last week to drive it up and down the Florida coast, and Electrek is here to tell you whether it lives up to expectations.

The Mini Cooper SE is Mini’s first entry into the electric vehicle market…sort of. Mini made a limited-run vehicle in 2009, the Mini E, and I was one of the lucky 450 drivers in the US to have one. I drove it for two years and loved it, and it’s what got me into electric vehicles in the first place. Will the 2020 Mini Cooper SE inspire other drivers the same way the original Mini E inspired me? Let’s find out.

 



TomM

The Mini- the Fiat 500 and the other sort of premium sub-compacts from Europe are just a little too small for the American customer. In europe - have a two seater for commuting is something that never really took on here. THe problem - these HIGHER END sub compacts tend to have higher price tags too. That is another reason why the US market never took to them. ANd I doubt the addition of batteries will change that much. SO while there will be a few customers who might bite - it will depend how much they cost - remembering that the average American can no longer afford the average new car sold here.

