Elon Does A Donald Trump Pushback. Will The Charges Amount To Anything?

The facts will show I never compromised my integrity in any way: Musk



Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday called the SEC's allegations of fraud "unjustified" and said he acted in the best interests of investors.



"This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed," Musk said in a statement to CNBC. "I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors. Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way."



Do you think the fraud charge amount to anything more than a stiff fine or a slap on the wrist??



Spies, discuss....





