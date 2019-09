Elon Musk says that Tesla will bring the new Roadster supercar to the Nürburgring racetrack to attempt to break the record.



As we previously reported, following the recent launch of the Porsche Taycan, Musk appears to be on a mission to show that Tesla’s vehicles are still the highest-performing EVs available today.



Last week, he said that Tesla would bring a Model S to Nürburgring race track — right after Porsche established a new 4-door electric car record at the track.





