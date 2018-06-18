Elon Musk Expresses His LOVE For His Crew After The FIRST Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Rolls Off The Assembly Line

A month after unveiling the new dual motor and dual motor performance versions of the Model 3, Elon Musk confirmed that the first Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance rolled off the company’s new assembly line in Fremont today.



Earlier today, we reported on an email Musk sent to employees about the current push to increase Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week.



It included bringing up the new general assembly line that Tesla is building up under a giant new tent at the Fremont factory...



Amazing work by Tesla team. Built entire new general assembly line in 3 weeks w minimal resources. Love u guys so much! Pic of 1st Model 3 dual motor performance coming off the line … pic.twitter.com/Xr55P3fmGd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2018



