Elon Musk Thinks Tesla's Full Driving Technology Is Worth $100,000 - Do You Hate Driving That Badly

We'll take a break from all the obvious doom and gloom in the world to kick off today's Speed Lines (don't worry—we have plenty of that too) so we can talk about Tesla's supposedly forthcoming "Full Self-Driving" technology. Right now, when you buy a Tesla, that's a $7,000 option and one set to go up an additional $1,000 later this summer. It doesn't let the car fully self-drive because there are no self-driving cars on the market; FSD does allow for navigation on Autopilot, automatic lane changing, automatic parking, and other special functions. But supposedly it will support greater capabilities in the future.



