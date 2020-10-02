Elon Musk Warns That Residual Values For ICE Vehicles Will Plummet In The Next Few Years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is warning car buyers that they need to take into account that the electric vehicle transition might cause “residual values of gas/diesel cars to plummet in the coming years.



Last year, Musk claimed that Tesla vehicles are now “appreciating assets” due to their self-driving capability.

He aims for Tesla vehicles to become revenue-generating assets for their owners, but if the price doesn’t increase, the value would stillnote
depreciate since new buyers could still buy the vehicles for the MSRP.


User Comments

MDarringer

#doubtful

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:06:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

Mdarringer - As I have been saying all along ... the only way EVs become viable is is gov bans ICE ....

The free market will not support EVs in the USA at this time since there is a lack of infrastructure.

Bonus material for the Tesla Cult followers:

"Yet recently released documents obtained by PlainSite affiliate Think Computer Foundation reveal that the entire company is at this point built on a massive, multi-billion dollar fraud orchestrated by its CEO, Elon Musk, who for years has gone to extreme lengths to conceal his unlawful acts from shareholders. In parallel with this core fraud, under Musk’s leadership, Tesla defrauded taxpayers in New York and California out of more than 1.2 billion dollars, while producing products with serious and sometimes fatal quality defects that will likely put the company at risk in a projected 300 new lawsuits in 2020."


https://www.plainsite.org/realitycheck/tesla.html



FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 5:43:36 PM | | Votes: 0   

skytop

Musk is a nut case willing to disrupt the market for his own selfish narcissistic gain. Musk is PATHETIC liberal enemy of society.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 1:49:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

Run for the hills.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 5:09:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 6:59:58 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Would highly recommend thinking through these scenarios.

As EVs become more popular and the long term cost saves are more widely recognized, that will reduce demand for ICE cars, prices will depreciate more.

As self driving vehicles start hitting the market and more people decide to live without a car, it will reduce demand for ALL cars, with the exception being cars that could either be used as a personal self driving vehicle or an investment. Again, ICE demand will be hit the hardest.

Unless you have a collector's ICE vehicle, would highly recommend upgrading to an EV as soon as it makes financial sense for you. For the Tesla haters, there are many great options coming out from Ford, VW, and Kia over the next couple years.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 4:52:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

EVs becoming the dominant percent of sales will not happen for another 10 years at least.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:01:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Even if they hit 20% of sales it would have a monetary impact for ICE owners. Given future product roadmaps of pretty much every auto manufacturer, it's not going to be long before it is a significant amount of sales. EVs are at 30% of sales in some countries already. Once it hits those levels it's not coming back... it's a one-way road.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:46:44 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Musk is a nut case willing to disrupt the market for his own selfish narcissistic gain. Musk is PATHETIC liberal enemy of society.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I don't wish to be unkind, but you sound like the nutcase.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:33:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

Elon Musk Warns That Residual Values For ICE Vehicles Will Plummet

The above is from a non biased source. The scientific results are as accurate as the Democrat Iowa Election last week.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:37:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

