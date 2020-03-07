Elon To Take CyberTruck From Coast To Coast Like Butter On Toast. As The LOOK Starts To GROW On Truck Lovers.

Elon Musk said that Tesla aims to do a “cross-country drive with Cybertruck later this year” to let people see the electric pickup truck.



Since its unveiling last year, Tesla Cybertruck has had only one other official public outing.



The Cybertruck design is quite polarizing, but many Tesla fans and truck buyers have warmed up to it. Seeing it in person can also give a different impression than in pictures and Tesla might be looking to give more people an opportunity to see it in person.













