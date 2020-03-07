Elon To Take CyberTruck From Coast To Coast Like Butter On Toast. As The LOOK Starts To GROW On Truck Lovers.

Agent001 submitted on 7/3/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:01:34 AM

0 user comments | Views : 246 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Elon Musk said that Tesla aims to do a “cross-country drive with Cybertruck later this year” to let people see the electric pickup truck.



Since its unveiling last year, Tesla Cybertruck has had only one other official public outing.

The Cybertruck design is quite polarizing, but many Tesla fans and truck buyers have warmed up to it. Seeing it in person can also give a different impression than in pictures and Tesla might be looking to give more people an opportunity to see it in person.






Read Article


Elon To Take CyberTruck From Coast To Coast Like Butter On Toast. As The LOOK Starts To GROW On Truck Lovers.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]