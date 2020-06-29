England Says People Consume Too Much: Wants To End Free Deliveries Due To Pollution

AN ATTEMPT to lower congestion and harmful emissions could spell the end of free internet shopping deliveries with a new levy planned by the government to tackle a surge in vans on our streets.

The Department for Transport’s (DfT) scientific advisers said the availability of free and next-day delivery has led to “unnecessary over-ordering”, including sending back unwanted clothes free of charge. Light commercial vehicles travelled over 50bn miles in the 12 months up to March 2020 — a 24% rise over a decade.