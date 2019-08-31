English-based Tuner, Litchfield, Gets 570-plus Horsepower Out Of The Porsche 911 (992) Carrera S — Is The Turbo Model Irrelevant Now?

In recent years we've seen a lot of changes happen across autos. Spanning from the German marques to the Japanese automakers, things are a lot different than they were even just five years ago.



Some changes are for the better, others are for the worse.



One that was initially thought to be a move in the wrong direction may have a silver lining. When the Porsche 911 went turbo across the lineup — with exception of certain GT variants — it was decried. Now though that may change.



That's because an English-based tuner dubbed Litchfield has been able to extract 572 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft. of torque from a freshly delivered Carrera 4S. This is a staggering bump from the already powerful 443 hp and 390 lb.-ft. motor.



Mind you this only requires remapping an ECU. That means no work actually needs to be done to your vehicle. Cost? About $1,500.



Considering that, I've got to wonder: Does this render the 911 Turbo variants, more or less, irrelevant?







The many variants of the 992-generation of the Porsche 911 are still rolling out, but the Carrera S remains the top dog so far with 443 horsepower (330 kilowatts) from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat six. More powerful versions are coming, but if any 992 owners are hungry for more power, Litchfield is now ready to help them. The British tuner can now push the Carrera S to 572 hp (427 kW). Peak torque grows to 480 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). The improvement costs £995.00 ($1,222 at current exchange rates). The company will also offer the tune on the base 911 Carrera, but it's not clear how much the power and torque will increase in the less-powerful Porsche...



