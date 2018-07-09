Enthusiasts Rejoice: Nissan Confirms That An 370Z Is On The Way

It would be the understatement of the week to say the 370Z is getting a bit long in the tooth.

The two-seater rear-wheel-drive coupe has been around for close to a decade and that makes it one of the oldest sports car money can buy. Rumors of a much-awaited direct replacement have been piling up in recent months, but without any certainties – until now.

The Australian folks over at WhichCar had an interesting chat with none other than Alfonso Albaisa. In case the name doesn’t ring a bell, he’s Senior Vice President for Global Design at Nissan. The talented man behind the stunning Infiniti Prototype 9 and the equally gorgeous Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept admitted work on a new Z car is well underway and he is directly involved in the project:



Please don’t make them use that front end.

