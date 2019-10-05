European Magazine Rates Telsa Model 3 Five Out Of Five Possible Stars

Ahead of its release in Europe’s right-hand-drive regions, the Tesla Model 3 has gone through an extensive review by Auto Express, one of the UK’s leading automotive publications.

The electric sedan from Silicon Valley proved impressive, receiving a stellar 5-Star rating from the magazine.

Auto Express is among the most prominent car-themed publications in the region, at one point being the best-selling motoring magazine in Britain. The publication also holds the distinction of being the first to reveal the name of the Model 3 five years ago. In its recent review of the vehicle, Auto Express noted that despite the long wait, the Model 3 is ultimately a “stunning electric car you can enjoy every day.”

The magazine tested a Long Range AWD version of the Tesla Model 3, which was rated in the region with a range of 348 miles (under WLTP standards) and a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. The publication praised the Model 3 for its performance, particularly its “addictive” acceleration and its impressive drive. The Model 3’s exterior design, which allows the vehicle to look compact despite being longer than other cars in its class like the BMW 3-Series, was praised as well.



runninglogan1

Not surprised. It's a great car.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 2:46:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

rockreid

Been loving mine since july 2018

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:11:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

OttoC

And Autospies claims Tesla does not advertise.

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:20:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

ColMosby

The Jaguar I Pace has garnered far more major awards than the Model 3 (over 20) and has been outselling its Tesla Model X competitor by a wide margin. And the Porsche Taycan has already outsold next year's production of the Model S by a goodly amount, even though it has not yet gone into production. Tesla is having problems finding buyers for its Model 3. Clearly the I Pace is the preferred vehicle over the Model X by just about every auto reviewer - it is a much more pleasant car to drive and is capable of operating in road conditions that would stop a Model X.

ColMosby (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 5:09:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

I Pace sold 800 units in the US in the first quarter. Model X sold over 3400. At $100k a pop average. Drops the mic.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 5:46:58 PM | | Votes: 1   

