Europeans Are Already Claiming New Polestar 2 Is A Tesla Killer

The first driving reviews of the all-electric Polestar 2 have been streaming in from Europe. It will be another month before we get time behind the wheel. The Polestar 2 is the first sporty, long-range, luxury-oriented, EV sedan (not an SUV) to stack up against the Tesla Model 3. Agree with that assessment or not, European reviewers couldn’t resist the comparisons.



The all-electric $60,000 Polestar 2 sedan goes on sale in the US in late summer. It provides 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet torque in an all-wheel-drive configuration. Its 78-kWh battery pack is expected to offer an estimated (albeit optimistic) 275 miles of range.





