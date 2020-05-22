Ever Wonder Why Toyota Continually Fails At Sports Cars? Here Are 15 Reasons

Modern Toyota's sports car promise everything brand enthusiasts could have wanted: beautifully executed exteriors, ergonomic interiors and turbocharged engines. Even people complaining online about the platform and motors can't dampen the feeling that Toyota offers something highly desirable. While other car manufacturers axe their sports car programs, this Japanese brand doubled down on fun.

In 2018, Toyota announced a recall of 2.4 million vehicles worldwide because of a fault in a system that caused power loss. There is no doubt that this brand has produced some good cars, but it has made mistakes as well.