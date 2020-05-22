Ever Wonder Why Toyota Continually Fails At Sports Cars? Here Are 15 Reasons

Modern Toyota's sports car promise everything brand enthusiasts could have wanted: beautifully executed exteriors, ergonomic interiors and turbocharged engines.

Even people complaining online about the platform and motors can't dampen the feeling that Toyota offers something highly desirable. While other car manufacturers axe their sports car programs, this Japanese brand doubled down on fun.

In 2018, Toyota announced a recall of 2.4 million vehicles worldwide because of a fault in a system that caused power loss. There is no doubt that this brand has produced some good cars, but it has made mistakes as well.



MDarringer

15. Winning races isn't essential.

14. Paddles offer more cogs and faster shifting.

13. Their cars GT86 and Supra are a good 25% overpriced for what they are.

12. Toyota is in it to be the average car that average people will love in their average lives.

11. There is no culture of attract them young and level them up.

10. The GT86 is a slider and the Supra handles less well than a Mustang GT or a Camaro SS all while purporting to be a level above.

9. Toyota does not sweat the details of chassis engineering.

8. Their marketing is totally lacking.

7. Mainstream sports cars--like mainstream sedans--will sell if they are perceived as having value. The GT86 and Supra are simply too little car for too much money.

6. The Supra should have been Mustang sized/priced with the turbo 4 being a Celica.

5. Toyota believes in bringing their "B" game to its sports cars and its "A" game to the Camry.

4. Toyota thinks that if it handles as well as Corolla it's good enough.

3. someone was really reaching on that one

2. #reaching

1. #reaching

#Dumb article overall

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/22/2020 2:08:46 PM   

