Every Automaker Is Hell Bent On Catching Tesla - But Most Dealerships Still Don't Care

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:01:52 PM

2 user comments | Views : 1,426 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A look at recent announcements from legacy automakers would give the idea that the electric car revolution is at hand.

GM recently announced a massive $20 billion push for electrification. Volkswagen’s CEO is quite literally putting his career on the line to make a mass-market electric car, and Porsche has given one of its most historic sites an “open-heart surgery” just to make an all-electric sports car. Across the board, the “Tesla Effect” seems alive and well, with automaker after automaker announcing their support for electric vehicles.


Read Article


Every Automaker Is Hell Bent On Catching Tesla - But Most Dealerships Still Don't Care

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

wilfred

Manufacturers care because Tesla is the benchmark for EV. I don't discredit it because it is probably the most successful pioneers in EV.

But I simply can't not see how it will end well given it's financial status other than Elon Musk very successful stock market hyping and borrowing governments money.

And why would other manufacturer dealerships care when Tesla has slim to none. That means nowhere to service nor buy parts for your beloved Tesla's. So if you need anything, make an appointment at a Tesla dealership at who knows where and when. Need parts, good luck!

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 1:57:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

Remember - if something happens that sets a code in the computer - NO MATTER WHO Fixes the problem - you still MUST return to a TESLA service station (Not an auto body shop) to reset the codes - no one has access to the Tesla computers - including the owner of the cars.

Tesla has authorized Auto Body repair at independent auto body shops (Most states quaranty your right to choose the service provider) but even they will have to return the car to Tesla - who must approve the repairs BEFORE They reset the computers. And we have cases where they chose not to reset the computers because the Auto Body SHop included USED parts.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2020 4:59:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]