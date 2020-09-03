Every Automaker Is Hell Bent On Catching Tesla - But Most Dealerships Still Don't Care

A look at recent announcements from legacy automakers would give the idea that the electric car revolution is at hand. GM recently announced a massive $20 billion push for electrification. Volkswagen’s CEO is quite literally putting his career on the line to make a mass-market electric car, and Porsche has given one of its most historic sites an “open-heart surgery” just to make an all-electric sports car. Across the board, the “Tesla Effect” seems alive and well, with automaker after automaker announcing their support for electric vehicles.





