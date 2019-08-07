Everyone Is NOW Worried About What We Pointed Out YEARS Ago - There Is A Shortage Of Materials To Make Batteries

Key players in battery production, particularly automakers, from North America to Europe are becoming increasingly concerned about future shortages of key materials needed for electric vehicle batteries as production soars, according to an Australian supplier.

Clean TeQ Holdings, the developer of the Sunrise nickel-cobalt-scandium project in Australia, says more than a dozen parties have now expressed interest in taking up as much as a 50 percent stake in the project, CEO Sam Riggall said Monday in an interview. They include companies in regions that until recently had shown less impetus to tie up raw material supplies.