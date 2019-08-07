Everyone Is NOW Worried About What We Pointed Out YEARS Ago - There Is A Shortage Of Materials To Make Batteries

Agent009 submitted on 7/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:30 AM

0 user comments | Views : 552 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Key players in battery production, particularly automakers, from North America to Europe are becoming increasingly concerned about future shortages of key materials needed for electric vehicle batteries as production soars, according to an Australian supplier.

Clean TeQ Holdings, the developer of the Sunrise nickel-cobalt-scandium project in Australia, says more than a dozen parties have now expressed interest in taking up as much as a 50 percent stake in the project, CEO Sam Riggall said Monday in an interview. They include companies in regions that until recently had shown less impetus to tie up raw material supplies.



Read Article


Everyone Is NOW Worried About What We Pointed Out YEARS Ago - There Is A Shortage Of Materials To Make Batteries

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]