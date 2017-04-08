Everyone LOVES The Tesla Screen. WHY Are So Many Other Companies RESISTING Giving The People What They Want?

Regardless of what you think about Tesla, there's definitely one thing that cannot be disputed. The electric vehicle manufacturer did one thing that is undoubtedly one of the greatest moves by a car maker.



It installed that MASSIVE screen in the center stack and it has captivated, well, just about everyone.



Anytime Agent 001 or I have been at a Tesla store, we've noticed people are hyperfocused on the screen. Forget about the environmental benefits, forget about the exterior styling or how powerful the Tesla vehicles are. People are always talking about the size of the screen and the user experience.



This begs the question: Why hasn't this made its way into other vehicles?



The closest we've got to a Tesla-inspired screen in another car is Volvo's Sensus infotainment system. But, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to realize that monitor is much, much smaller than Tesla's massive 17-inch screen.



What say you, Spies? Why are so many other companies RESISTING giving the people what they want?





