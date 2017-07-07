Ex Audi Manager Charged With Fraud In Conjunction With DieselGate Scandal

A former Audi AG manager was charged with fraud by the U. S. for his alleged role in helping Volkswagen AG cheat U.S. emissions standards.

Giovanni Pamio, 60, conspired to defraud U.S. regulators and consumers through software designed to cheat emissions tests in thousands of Audi vehicles marketed as "clean diesel," the Justice Department said in a news release Thursday.

"Pamio and co-conspirators deliberately failed to disclose the software functions, and they knowingly misrepresented that the vehicles complied with" emissions standards, the government said.