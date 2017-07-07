Ex Audi Manager Charged With Fraud In Conjunction With DieselGate Scandal

Agent009 submitted on 7/7/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:19 AM

1 user comments | Views : 404 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A former Audi AG manager was charged with fraud by the U.

S. for his alleged role in helping Volkswagen AG cheat U.S. emissions standards.

Giovanni Pamio, 60, conspired to defraud U.S. regulators and consumers through software designed to cheat emissions tests in thousands of Audi vehicles marketed as "clean diesel," the Justice Department said in a news release Thursday.

"Pamio and co-conspirators deliberately failed to disclose the software functions, and they knowingly misrepresented that the vehicles complied with" emissions standards, the government said.



Read Article


Ex Audi Manager Charged With Fraud In Conjunction With DieselGate Scandal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Great. They caught the "one guy" at Audi who was responsible for Dieselgate at Audi. That's sarcasm, by the way :-/

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/7/2017 11:12:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]