Ex-Ferrari F1 Boss, Jean Todt, Provides Some Updates On F1 Champion, Michael Schumacher's, Condition

Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher has remained very much so out of the public eye since his skiing accident in 2013. We can only assume the damage to Schumacher's brain has been severe as minimal information has come from folks who have visited as well as his family.



While there's no question he will ever be the same again, from the sounds of it, at least he is alive and has the means to continue rehabilitation in whatever capacity is required in his situation.



Former Ferrari F1 boss, Jean Todt, shared some insights into Schumacher's condition this past week after watching the German Grand Prix with the ex racer.





...“I'm always careful with such statements, but it's true. I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland,” Todt said. He added that the 50-year-old is making “good progress”. “Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. “He does not give up and keeps fighting.”



...



“His family is fighting just as much and of course our friendship cannot be the same as it once was,” Todt added. “Just because there's no longer the same communication as before. “He continues to fight. And his family is fighting the same way..."

We hope for Schumacher to continue progressing as he recovers on what will definitely be a long road. We also send our best wishes to his family as they continue to deal with this difficult situation.



