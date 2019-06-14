Ex-Ford CEO Predicts That EV's Day Of Reckoning Is Coming — Is He RIGHT?

We've been keeping an eye on the rise of electric vehicles over the past 24 months, but we've made it clear that the movement isn't as cranked up as it has been said to be. Simply put, the demand isn't there.



Well, unless you're Tesla.



But it turns out we may be onto something. Just see what ex-Ford CEO, Mark Fields, had to say at a recent industry event. According to him, the major automakers are going to need more time for their EV offerings to gain traction. In addition, the key to this will be incentives.



Considering the amount of money it costs to develop EVs, this isn't a welcome prediction. Just think about how the mainstream automakers have ramped up their respective EV efforts. There's a lot at play here.



Having said that, we've got to ask: Is he RIGHT? EVs will NOT be growing as fast as analysts/experts have said?







Former Ford CEO Mark Fields says the auto industry needs to tap the brakes on its expectations for electrification.



"I think the industry is going to be under a reckoning over the next 2 to 3 years," Fields said Tuesday at the EcoMotion mobility conference here. "My view is that yes, electrification is going to grow over the years, but it's not going to grow to the extent all the experts are telling you."



Fields, senior adviser at TPG, a global asset management firm, said automakers must grapple with high development costs and a lack of demand, despite promises from most major companies to electrify their lineups...



