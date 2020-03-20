Ex Google Engineer Pleads Guilty Of Providing Waymo Self Driving Technology To Uber Program

Anthony Levandowski, the former engineer of both Uber and Google at the center of the tech giants' recent legal feud over trade secrets theft, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors on Thursday at a federal court in San Francisco.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stealing trade secrets while working at Google and could now face up to 30 months in prison.

He was originally charged last August with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft, each of which carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.