Ex-Nissan Chief, Carlos Ghosn, FLEES Japan And Is NOW In Lebanon

Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was awaiting trial on criminal charges in Japan, on Tuesday confirmed reports that he’s left the country and is in Lebanon.



“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan’s legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,” Ghosn said in a statement.

“I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week,” he added...



