Ex-Nissan Chief, Carlos Ghosn, Gets SUED By Nissan For $90MM, And This Is JUST The Start...

The Carlos Ghosn saga continues.



After what I thought was a rather long period of nothingness, well, the streak has been broken. That's because Nissan has filed a lawsuit against its ex-chief, Ghosn.



Although the former executive, and now international fugitive, is located in Lebanon, it doesn't seem that isn't stopping Nissan from building a case.



The automaker is seeking an initial amount of $90MM. This means this is only the start of what may be a lengthy process as Nissan seeks to recoup damages related to Ghosn's transgressions.



According to reports, Ghosn is worth $120MM.







Japanese carmaker Nissan has filed a civil lawsuit against its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. The suit, filed at Yokohama District Court, seeks an initial amount of $90m (£69.5m). The company said it aims "to recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former chairman". Mr Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges in Japan, said the firm's "manoeuvres" were continuing...

...He said in response to the lawsuit: "Nissan's manoeuvres continue: this complaint is made public on the eve of the Japanese group's financial results...



Read Article