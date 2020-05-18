Ex UAW President Expected To Cooperate With Feds And Rat Out More Corruption

Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was arraigned via video link yesterday, catapulting the disgraced union boss back into the headlines two months after his arrest on charges of embezzlement, racketeering, and defrauding the U.

S. government.

During a videoconference held by the U.S. District Court in Detroit, Jones’ attorney entered a not-guilty plea for his client, though the former UAW boss is expected to plead guilty in June. The manner in which Jones was charged gives every indication a plea deal is in the works, with Jones’ assistance in fingering co-conspirators offered in exchange for a reduced sentence.

User Comments

MDarringer

Yet the Stockholm Syndrome union members still back the union.

The UAW needs to be disbanded. It should cease to exist for these crimes. More to add onto #Obamagate crimes via the racial token's collusion.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/18/2020 11:27:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

