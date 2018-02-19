Exxon Mobil Files Countersuits Against Global Warming Groups - Claims It Is A Victim Of The Left

As climate-change lawsuits against the oil industry mount, Exxon Mobil Corp.

is taking a bare-knuckle approach rarely seen in legal disputes: It’s going after the lawyers who are suing it.

The company has targeted at least 30 people and organizations, including the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts, hitting them with suits, threats of suits or demands for sworn depositions. The company claims the lawyers, public officials and environmental activists are “conspiring” against it in a coordinated legal and public relations campaign.

Truthy

Misleading. Countersuits are filed by large corporations all the time. The goal is to tie up the proceedings in court for extended periods and/or to outspend and use up the resources of the entities suing them.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:06:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

vdiv

One more reason to ditch oil.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 10:34:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

One more reason to double down on petroleum and coal.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 11:00:04 AM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Reminder that AutoSpies ran a story in which leaked Exxon documents reported they've known about the causal relationship between oil and global climate change for decades, through their **OWN** research.

Also recall that the tobacco companies sued for all sorts of reasons when accusations of tobacco causing cancer were getting lots of air time in past decades.

Science, and virtually all of the literate world knows that burning fossil fuels is harming humanity, and much of other life, here on Earth. And then there's the political party and its supporters who deny these facts. Climate Change Denial is a Made-in-USA, Republican position. Pretty much the rest of the world knows better.

When "truth" is a matter of belonging to the "right" political party, you know things are seriously messed up :-/

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 12:16:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TomM

Agree completely

I have a dock outside of my summer house on Long Beach Island that goes out into the ocean - and WHen I first got the house - it was almost a foot above the water level. Today - the water at high tide is above the dock - so I do not need any thing else to know that the Ocean Level have been rising. Yet one alt-righter here insists it is not happening (I am being required to rebuild the dock higher). And their own research will end the attempt by the Oil Companies to be more Trump Like and simply redirect to something else. Trump was well known for constantly delaying legal proceeding until a person against him could no longer afford them - but in this case Exxon is going to have to PROVE their side - and they cannot.

Until Solar cells become a real possibility though- we do not really have a clean alternative - some are cleaner like Natural gas over coal - but they all still have emissions. IT is also likely that the process needed to make the new solar cells may also have bad effect as well.



TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 2:00:39 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

There isn't sitting judge anywhere in the USA who would buy into this argument. They might have just said those people over there are "being mean to me". It would have the same weight in a court of law. Exxon and the other oil companies should be making batteries and other green technologies and start to shift towards being the providers of transportation and mobility "energy" regardless of form.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 12:32:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve


@CANADIANCOMMENTS: Just as a data point the King of Saudi Arabia is pouring billions into getting the Kingdom out of an oil-based economy. Even he, of all people, knows it's a dead-end, and the longer the Arab countries delay in making their shift, the worse their suffering will be as the rest of the world moves on.

Meanwhile, the US is doubling down on oil, natural gas, and "clean" (according to the prez) coal. One part of me is curious how this might turn out if 8 years of Trumpism came to pass, with the rest of the world having almost a decade jump on the US. Another part of me realizes common sense will likely prevail (wishful thinking?) before the first term is up, and the US will then begin rebuilding, to be restored to its former and rightful place as a respected world leader, which it enjoyed before the Trump era.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/19/2018 7:02:56 PM | | Votes: 1   

