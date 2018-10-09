F-150 Raptor To Offer Off Road Cruise Control

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 212 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In July this year, the 2019 Ford F-150 got a new range-topping 3.

5-liter V6 engine with 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of peak torque. It’s basically the motor that powers the hardcore F-150 Raptor put into a more civilized version of the pickup. To return the favor of giving its engine, the Blue Oval is now upgrading the Raptor with a new cool feature called Trail Control.

Think of it as a cruise control system for an off-road use. It controls braking and throttle, allowing drivers to focus entirely on steering. According to the automaker, the system makes “taking Raptor thr

Read Article


F-150 Raptor To Offer Off Road Cruise Control

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]