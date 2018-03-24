FACE OFF! Which Jeep Wrangler Has The BETTER Face? Wrangler JK? All-new JL?

It was a long time coming but, finally, the Jeep Wrangler has an all-new generation. Called the JL, it is a big change from the last-generation JK.



Although it may look similar, it is a departure. And we know this because AutoSpies' head honcho, Agent 001, is a massive fan of Wranglers and he's driven both. Not to mention he's owned a bunch, starting from when he was young to present day.



Jeep JK vs. JL



Much like other vehicles with a massive following (e.g., the Chevrolet Corvette, the Porsche 911), the Wrangler is always under immense scrutiny. Whenever any changes happen, it's bound to piss off some people while delighting newcomers to the party.



The JL is no different.



That said though, Agent 001 did something very wise when cruising the San Diego streets. He parked his all-new JL next to a late model JK. Considering both are in white and in similar specification — non-painted fenders and all — it seems like the perfect, fair and balanced, comparison.



So, WHICH generation has the better look? Do you think the JK takes it? Or, is the JL the one to have?



Spies, discuss!





Jeep JK vs. JL































