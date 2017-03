Services such as Uber and Lyft have long been pitched as a replacement for car ownership.

But a new report suggests that those ride-sharing services may be giving drivers, particularly millennials, another reason to buy a car.

Roughly 1 in 6 millennial car buyers — or about 15 percent of them — plan to drive for Uber, Lyft or another similar service, according to a recent report by market research firm Mintel. That’s compared to about 9 percent of the overall population...