FAKE NEWS? Ride Sharing In Most Markets Is Twice The Cost Of Ownership, But No One Mentions That

The auto industry is a long way from seeing autonomous vehicles and ride-hailing companies put an end to traffic deaths and personal car ownership, according to one of the top U.

S. auto dealers.

“We have reached peak absurdity on this topic,” Wes Lutz, the chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said of driverless cars. “Self-driving vehicles are theoretically safer. But we don’t know if they are actually safer. And we don’t know because there just isn’t anywhere near enough data to prove it one way or another.”



SanJoseDriver

$20,118/year to use ride sharing for a year??? Um, no. I have several fiends that no longer own a car in Silicon Valley, using Uber/Lyft even for their daily commute, and the cost is around $600-800/mo. Uber even offers commuter rates now that guarantee a consistent low rate for heavy users.

All that being said, Uber is losing money so I'm not sure if the prices are sustainable. Even if it was a $1k/mo, a self-driving car would likely reduce costs to $400/mo or less.

