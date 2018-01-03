FCA Holds On In February With A 1% Dip In Sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 165,903 vehicles in February 2018, a 1 percent decrease compared with sales in February 2017 of 168,326 vehicles.



Overall sales were bolstered by the Jeep® brand, which posted a 12 percent total sales increase. The Jeep brand also reported the best ever February retail sales of 61,122 vehicles.



Meanwhile, fleet sales for the month fell by 3 percent compared with February 2017. Fleet accounted for 26 percent of total sales.



Jeep Brand

Jeep brand total sales increased 12 percent in February to 70,020 vehicles The Jeep Renegade and Jeep Wrangler led the portfolio by reporting their best February sales ever. Wrangler sales increased 17 percent to 15,936 vehicles while Renegade rose 4 percent to 8,249 vehicles.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales fell 14 percent to 36,737 vehicles compared with the previous year. Ram fleet sales were cut by 44 percent compared with the prior year. Ram Light Duty pickup retail sales increased 8 percent to 20,384 vehicles. The new 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck is slated to begin production by the end of March in Sterling Heights, Michigan.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand total sales declined 3 percent in February to 16,150 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Chrysler Pacifica minivan posted a 27 percent sales increase to 11,482 vehicles.



Dodge Brand

Dodge brand total sales fell 8 percent to 40,187 vehicles. Sales of the Dodge Charger rose 9 percent to 7,568 vehicles.



FIAT Brand

Sales of Fiat declined 42 percent to 1,241 vehicles.



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,568 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Giulia led the brand with 853 sales, followed by Stelvio at 695.









