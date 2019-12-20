FCA Is Throwing Massive Amounts Of Cash On The Hood To Move Vehicles By Year End

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is making an all-out push to clear away tens of thousands of vehicles that its dealers haven’t ordered, adding to tensions over a new data-driven production strategy that can lead to swelling inventory. The Italian-American automaker is offering its most aggressive discounts since the financial crisis to sell certain 2019 model-year cars under its Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands, internal marketing documents show. In a conference call last week, sales staff were asked to work overtime to press the company’s network of 2,400 dealers to take more vehicles and shrink the unassigned inventory to zero before Christmas.



