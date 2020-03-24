FCA Joins The Coronavirus Fight - Will Make Up To A Million Face Masks A Month

With Coronavirus cases spreading rapidly around the world, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is devoting resources to produce face masks for first responders. Today, the automaker announced a plan to manufacture one million face masks per month. They will be donated to EMTs, police officers, firefighters, other first responders, health care clinics, and hospitals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The automaker is presently installing manufacturing capability to create the masks, but the company's press release doesn't mention specific locations. A specific timeframe for manufacturing and delivery of the masks also wasn't mentioned, other than to say it should commence in the coming weeks. Though the announcement highlights North America for this initiative, FCA calls this the first action of a multifaceted global program to help combat COVID-19.