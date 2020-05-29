FCA Overpays Unemployed Workers Now Wants Money Back

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is having 24,000 employees repay hundreds of dollars in “overpayment” from supplemental unemployment benefits known as "SUB pay" after federal COVID-19 relief funds went into effect, according to a letter obtained by The Detroit News.

The contract ratified by the United Auto Workers last year with Fiat Chrysler requires the automaker provide SUB pay to temporarily laid-off workers that brings their compensation to 74% of their usual 40-hour wages. With an additional $600 per week to the unemployed from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, however, workers’ compensation surpasses that 74% threshold with government support alone.



User Comments

MDarringer

How did this get past the Mafia-run FCA?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2020 11:42:02 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

