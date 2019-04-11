FCA - PSA Merger Could Threaten The World Balance Of EV Production

This week’s announcement of a 50-50 merger between the PSA Groupe and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could create the world’s fourth-largest automaker. A big winner in the marriage is vehicle electrification.

The deal, if all goes well, would create an expansive portfolio of brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall. The company would produce about 9 million vehicles per year.

Of course, we know that FCA’s former CEO, the late Sergio Marchionne, put a damper on EVs during his tenure. But with the merger, things would change. Carlos Tavares, the prospective CEO of the merged FCA-PSA alliance, is as gung-ho as Marchionne was uneager.