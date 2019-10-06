FCA Partners With Aurora Innovation To Leap Frog GM And Ford By Making RAM Trucks Autonomous

Agent009 submitted on 6/10/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:44:54 PM

0 user comments | Views : 478 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.

S. is partnering up with autonomous systems provider Aurora Innovation in an attempt to develop and build self-driving commercial vehicles.

According to FCA officials, this move is meant to help them explore the possibilities of using Aurora’s systems on the RAM and Fiat Professional brand vehicle lines, although RAM remains the main focus. Prototypes could be on the road within the next 3-5 years, reports Autonews Europe.

“As part of FCA’s autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners to address the needs of customers in a rapidly changing industry,” stated FCA CEO Mike Manley. “Aurora brings a unique skill set combination with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our approach to self driving.”



Read Article


About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]