FCA Partners With Aurora Innovation To Leap Frog GM And Ford By Making RAM Trucks Autonomous

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U. S. is partnering up with autonomous systems provider Aurora Innovation in an attempt to develop and build self-driving commercial vehicles.

According to FCA officials, this move is meant to help them explore the possibilities of using Aurora’s systems on the RAM and Fiat Professional brand vehicle lines, although RAM remains the main focus. Prototypes could be on the road within the next 3-5 years, reports Autonews Europe.

“As part of FCA’s autonomous vehicle strategy, we will continue to work with strategic partners to address the needs of customers in a rapidly changing industry,” stated FCA CEO Mike Manley. “Aurora brings a unique skill set combination with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances our approach to self driving.”