FCA Recalls Almost A Million Vehiclers That Fail Emissions Tests

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will recall about 965,000 gasoline-powered vehicles in the U.

S. and Canada that do not meet emissions standards and will replace their catalytic converters, officials said on Wednesday.

The recall was prompted by in-use emissions investigations conducted by the EPA and in-use testing by Fiat Chrysler as required by U.S. regulations, the agency said.

EPA said it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially noncompliant and may become the subject of future recalls.



